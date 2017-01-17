Eddie Long Funeral News: Megachurch Pastor's Funeral Service Date Revealed; Bishop TD Jakes Rumored to Deliver Eulogy

The Christian community was rocked to the core on Sunday when it was announced that Bishop Eddie Long had passed away. While it was expected that details about his funeral services would be announced at a later date, a new report says his "homegoing" date has been set.

FACEBOOK/New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the homegoing services for Bishop Eddie Long will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. EST. Other details have yet to be disclosed but the outlet says an email with the necessary information will be sent to church members.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church released a statement on Sunday, Jan. 15, stating that their long-time church leader is "now spiritually healed and home with the Lord." The statement went on to reveal that the megachurch pastor passed away "after a gallant private fight with an aggressive form of cancer."

According to CNN, Bishop Eddie Long was both beloved and controversial. He was known for giving away cars and also paying the tuition fees of students who were less fortunate. On the other hand, his colorful life was later dulled with accusations from four young men who said the preacher pressured them into sexual relationships with him.

A settlement was reached but the details were never divulged to the public. Vanessa Long later filed for divorce. While he was able to mend his relationship with his wife, Long never seemed to be able to redeem himself from the allegations.

Amid all the issues that Bishop Long faced, he still had numerous followers and supporters with him. He is still considered as one of the most popular preachers in all of the United States.

Meanwhile, Obnoxious Media reports that Bishop T.D. Jakes is rumored to deliver the eulogy during the funeral service for Eddie Long. There is no confirmation from New Birth yet but the two bishops have been good friends for a long time and it won't be a surprise if Jakes preaches the eulogy.

Bishop Eddie Long, who passed away at 63, a well-respected man by his followers, is survived by his wife, four children and three grandchildren.