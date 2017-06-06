Eden Hazard Injury Update: Chelsea Winger on the Road to Recovery But Will Be Sidelined for 3 Months

It seems that Chelsea has encountered a major headache just two months before the start of the Premier League season. Chelsea star Eden Hazard accidentally broke his ankle while he was way on an international duty with his home country team, Belgium. Thankfully though, the 26-year-old winger provided a positive update regarding his injury after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

Facebook/edenhazardThe 26-year old Chelsea winger had previously injured his right ankle while away on international duty with Belgium.

On Twitter, Hazard shared an image of himself laying on a hospital bed with his right leg on a cast. But probably the most striking part of the image isn't the cast itself but the fact that the football player is giving everyone a "thumbs up." In the Twitter post, he revealed that the surgery went well and that he is finally on the road to recovery. Hazard also thanked his fans for their support after promising to be stronger for the new season.

Everything went well with my ankle operation, now I start the road to recovery! I will be stronger. Thank you for your support!! pic.twitter.com/aokirnytkW — Eden hazard (@hazardeden10) June 5, 2017

The doctor who performed the surgery on Hazard and who also happens to be the official doctor of the Belgian national team, Kris Van Crombrugge, assured Chelsea fans that the football player will not be suffering from any complications. He also revealed that Hazard fractured the bone in his right ankle but that the damage is very minimal, which means that it won't take too long for him to recover.

According to Dr. Crombrugge, Hazard will be able to play once again after three months of recovery. Unfortunately for Chelsea and its fans, their best player would have to miss the start of the Premier League.

There are rumors that had been going around for some time now linking Eden Hazard to Real Madrid. But with his current condition, that may seem highly unlikely now. Hazard had previously expressed an interest if ever Real Madrid makes an offer. However, he also stated that he will be focusing on Chelsea in the meantime.