'Edge of Tomorrow 2' Plot News: Sequel Will Make Sense of First Film's Ending

"Edge of Tomorrow" screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie has recently revealed that the film's planned sequel will shed light on the original's confusing conclusion.

(Photo: Facebook/EdgeofTomorrowMovie)A promotional photo of the movie "Edge of Tomorrow."

McQuarrie penned "Edge of Tomorrow" with "Black Mass" screenwriting brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. The movie was actually a film adaptation of a Japanese graphic novel, but the film has largely departed from the storyline of the source material, including its ending.

At the end of movie, Rita (Emily Blunt) died trying to buy Cage (Tom Cruise) more time to destroy Omega once and for all. While their efforts were successful, he also ended up dying in the process.

But before he completely perished permanently, he managed to absorb the blood of the Omega almost in the same way as he did with an Alpha in the first part of the film. This triggered another reset of events, only this time, the humans ended up victorious in the war against the Mimics. This confusing conclusion to the first film has led some people to question its logic.

In an impromptu Q&A on Twitter last weekend, McQuarrie received inquiries about the second "Edge of Tomorrow" movie, "Live Die Repeat and Repeat." While he did not have much to share about the upcoming sequel, he did reveal that it will be explaining or making sense of how the first "Edge of Tomorrow" movie ended.

"The end of Edge I will finally make complete sense," McQuarrie replied to a Twitter user who asked for hints about the sequel.

Aside from questions about the possible plot of the planned sequel, fans have also inquired about the reasoning behind the upcoming film's title. McQuarrie's response, however, was very minimal, only going so far as to say that he had not been consulted on the decision over the sequel's title. "I was not consulted," the filmmaker responded on Twitter.

While the forthcoming sequel is officially being written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, McQuarrie is still largely involved in the film's creative process.

"Live Die Repeat and Repeat" has no official release date yet.