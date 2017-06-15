Egypt Threatens to Jail Parents Who Give Their Kids Western Names

As if laws in Egypt weren't oppressive enough, authorities are considering banning parents from giving their children "Western" names and punishing offenders with fines and jail time. The lawmaker who proposed the measure is concerned that using non-Arabic names disconnects children from their "true identity."

Reuters/Asmaa WaguihA general view for the first Egyptian parliament session after the revolution that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak in Cairo, January 23, 2012.

Introduced by Member of Parliament (MP) Bedier Abdel Aziz, the bill was taken up by the Complaints and Suggestions Committee. He called for prohibiting using foreign names like "Mark," "Lara" and "Sam" for newly born babies. Violators can be fined between $51 to $280 or a six-month maximum jail sentence.

"Using such Western names and abandoning Arabic ones will lead to an undesired and radical change in our society and culture," Aziz explained. "Our sons will no longer be connected to their true identity," the lawmaker added. Another reason he cited is that non-Arabic names are difficult to pronounce.

The proposal was met with massive outrage in social media. "People can't feed their families and this helpless freaks have time to discuss the ban of Western names? Seriously?" Nadine Niedt posted on Facebook. MPs have been under fire for introducing bills considered unnecessary by Egyptians.

One proposal would compel netizens to register with the government before they can use social media. The bill aims to "facilitate state surveillance over social networks in Egypt by making users enroll in a government-run electronic system that will grant them permission to access Facebook."

If passed into law, registered netizens will be given a login key that would be linked to their national ID. Unauthorized use of social media will result in prison sentences. Authors said the social media restriction aims to combat terrorism and incitement against the state.

Those who are against the measure doubt if the government has the resources to police Egypt's 30 million Facebook users. "I doubt the Egyptian government has the capacity to do that," Wafa Ben-Hassine of digital rights group Access Now said, adding that "The sheer bureaucratic weight of the initiative is not feasible."