Eid al-Fitr 2017: When Is It and What Is It About?

While Muslims all over the world are still fasting because of Ramadan, which started last May 26, they will soon reward themselves with delicious food as they celebrate the Eid al-Fitr on June 25.

REUTERS/Shannon StapletonMuslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016.

Fasting is an integral part of the month-long Ramadan as it is a belief of the Muslims that depriving themselves of food and water at daytime during the entire observance of their holy month will strengthen their faith in Allah.

However, all the sacrifices of the Muslims will finally end on June 24 with the conclusion of the Ramadan, which will be followed by the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr. While the Ramadan is characterized by fasting and solemnity, Eid al-Fitr is observed with colorful celebrations and abundance of food.

Apart from marking the end of the month-long fasting, Eid al-Fitr is also the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal as this festival is observed upon the sighting of the first new moon. This year, the Eid al-Fitr celebrations will begin in the evening of June 25 and will conclude in the evening of June 26.

While Eid al-Fitr is celebrated in various ways by Muslims around the world, Muslims generally gather at mosques in the morning to perform the Eid prayer. After praying at the mosques, they proceed with the celebration by gathering family members and/or visiting friends. Together, they take part in the specially prepared food for the holiday. Pumpkin halwa, kofta kebabs, date parcels stuffed with frangipane and pomegranate, and beef biryani are some of the most commonly prepared dishes during the Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr may be characterized with good food and revelry, but for many Muslims, it is also an opportunity to thank Allah for helping them complete their spiritual journey during the Ramadan. It is also considered to be a time to forgive those who did them wrong and help those who are less privileged in life.