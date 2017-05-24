'El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron' Sequel Release Date, Latest News: 'The Lost Child' Set for Launch This Summer in Japan

"El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron," a video game by Ignition Entertainment, is set to receive a sequel this year.

(Photo: YouTube/FlyinCat)A trailer for the video game "The Lost Child."

According to Japanese video game magazine Famitsu (via International Business Times), a spiritual successor to "Ascension of the Metatron" is slated for a summer release this year in Japan. The upcoming video game is titled "The Lost Child," which is directed by the same director and character designer of its predecessor, Takeyasu Sawaki.

At the moment, information about the upcoming game sequel is limited, but it has been determined that the game sequel is going to be a turn-based role-playing game instead of being an action game like "Ascension of the Metatron."

The first "El Shaddai" game is an action game that was released in 2011 in Japan and North America. Unlike the "Lost Child," the original game is actually a third-person action containing several elements of platform games.

In "Ascension of the Metatron," gamers take on the role of Enoch, the protagonist who is searching for the seven fallen angels in an attempt to prevent the great flood. In his quest, the scribe is accompanied by the suave guardian angel Lucifel and is assisted by four Archangels.

"The Lost Child," set in modern-day Japan, will be following the mythical idea of "El Shaddai." While the new video game will feature Lucifel, who is voiced by Ryota Takeuchi, the game will not include Enoch as its protagonist.

A teaser trailer and an official website for the upcoming game has also been launched. Kadokawa Games, the game's publisher, will be making the game available for gaming consoles such as PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation Vita (PS Vita). The game is also scheduled arrive on Monday, May 29, in Japan.

At present, there is no word yet about the release date schedule of "The Lost Child" in North America. However, more announcements are expected to be issued about the forthcoming game in the future.