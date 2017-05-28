'Elder Scrolls 6' Latest News: E3 2017 Reveal Not Planned After All?

Despite the lack of updates about "Elder Scrolls 6," fans continue to talk about the next installment in one of the biggest franchises by Bethesda Game Studios.

(Photo: Bethesda Game Studios)A screenshot from "Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim," the predecessor of "Elder Scrolls 6."

The developer has made it clear it will not talk about the game until its unveiling to the world. Bethesda also said it will work on a couple of massive titles first before it focuses on "Elder Scrolls 6."

This means that it will be years before fans get official details about the game. Bethesda marketing and public relations vice president Pete Hines is also tight-lipped when it comes to information they reveal about their upcoming games.

"In general, we never talk about whether we will or won't do games/platform/etc. if it isn't announced, we don't talk about it, either way," he said when asked about "Fallout Shelter."

"Sorry but that opens up a can of worms where everyone asks about every single possible project or game because they expect an answer," he went on to say.

He showed the same level of stance when they first announced "Elder Scrolls 6" at last year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Back in August last year, he said "Elder Scrolls 6" is not in development yet. "We simply said we would make it eventually. Don't want people to be misled," he said.

Bethesda head Todd Howard also pointed out that the game is a long way off. However, there are rumors going around that the next-generation "Elder Scrolls" game will be shown at E3 2017.

This is because of the design of the E3 invite they sent out. The company encouraged players to "Bethesdaland," which featured its franchises as attractions.

There is one "under construction" by the "Elder Scrolls" rides, which led many to believe that Bethesda will at least provide small details about "Elder Scrolls 6" at E3.

However, if the adamant standpoint of Hines toward providing information a little too early than they have to is anything to go by, "Elder Scrolls 6" might be a no-show at the event.