'Elder Scrolls 6' News, Updates: Bethesda to Release Information During E3 2017?

Bethesda Softworks has been on a roll with its recent releases but fans find it comforting that their recent activity indicates the game developer's desire to keep bringing gamers what they love. "The Elder Scrolls VI" has yet to have a release date but reports say that Bethesda might indulge details to the fans during the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017.

Facebook/ElderScrollsOnline Promotional picture for "The Elder Scrolls."

According to International Business Times, much of the development for "The Elder Scrolls VI" could lie in the fantastical world that the game exemplifies. Speculations have said that the changes may stem from "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" in which players thoroughly enjoyed exploring and discovering the unknown. Gaming Bolt pointed out that Bethesda may be looking to improve the world of "Skyrim" by making cities more memorable much like the environment that "The Witcher 3" operates in.

Bethesda has been tight-lipped when it comes to "The Elder Scrolls VI" but fans are hoping to have some news and information to feast on during the E3 event in a week's time. Regardless, the standard impressive graphics and exciting features are to be expected from anything that the gaming giant develops. It's just a matter of how Bethesda can answer to the continuous demands of fans for something new to help motivate them into supporting the franchise.

Known internationally for its action role-playing genre, all the installments of "The Elder Scrolls" have yet to disappoint its fans. This is partly due to the fact that Bethesda has been receptive to the feedback they get from the gamers. Considering how "Skyrim" was received with positive reviews with the only drawback being the cities and the civilizations, the game developers have set the bar high and it's up to the sixth installment to prove to fans that they can and will surpass their own standards.