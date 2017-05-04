'Elder Scrolls 6' Release Date: E3 Presentation Expected but Unlikely?

Although Bethesda Game Studios has said "Elder Scrolls 6" is still a long way off, there is newfound expectation that it will be showcased at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next month.

(Photo: Bethesda Game Studios)A screenshot of "Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim."

This comes from the invite for the event shared by the studio's vice president for public relations and marketing, which came with a "Bethesdaland" design.

The games released by the company serve as the attractions. There are ones for some of its iconic offerings like "Doom" and "Fallout 4." Interestingly, there are a couple of attractions "under construction."

Invites have gone out for the Bethesda E3 Showcase. Stay tuned for your chance to win tickets to join us at Bethesdaland on Sunday, June 11. pic.twitter.com/0Nu0qt1qJr — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 28, 2017

Since the rides are representative of the games, this suggested that Bethesda has two games under development that they will talk about at the E3. Many believe that "Elder Scrolls 6" is one of those.

Although the sequel to "Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim" is highly anticipated, media outlets believe it is unlikely that it will make an appearance at the convention.

For starters, Bethesda has said time and time again that "Elder Scrolls 6" is not seeing the light of day anytime soon. Last year, they reiterated that they have a pair of massive titles to work on before they get to the new iteration of the action role-playing game.

Bethesda director and designer Todd Howard said last year via Digital Spy that "Elder Scrolls 6" is still "many years from now."

The new "Elder Scrolls" game is not the only one the studio has lined up anyway. Howard revealed to IGN back in February that they are working on seven games.

Two of these are "Fallout 4 VR" and "Elder Scrolls 5" for Nintendo Switch. The third one is a mobile game inspired from the success of "Fallout Shelter.

"So some of those things are obviously of different scales," Howard said of the rest of the titles that is keeping Bethesda moving.

"We're always doing a lot of things, and once we get good momentum on something, that's what we'll focus on," he went on to say.