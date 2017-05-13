'Elder Scrolls Online' DLC Update, Latest News: PC Players Receive Early Access to 'Morrowind' DLC

PC and Mac players have the chance to get early access to the upcoming Morrowind DLC expansion of "The Elder Scrolls Online."

(Photo: Bethesda)A promotional image for the 'Morrowind' DLC of "Elder Scrolls Online."

Ever since Bethesda Softworks announced that the Morrowind expansion will be making its way to "The Elder Scrolls Online," fans of the popular video game franchise have been eager to get the chance to play in one of the series' most memorable game maps.

Recently, it has been revealed that computer-based gamers may have the edge of gaining access sooner than their console counterparts, but the offer comes with certain conditions before qualifying for it.

According to the announcement, existing players on either the Mac or PC who purchase the digital upgrade of the Morrowind expansion or the collector's edition will gain access to the DLC beginning on May 22. Those who avail of either product will get a two-week playtime advantage over gaming console owners, as the DLC add-on is officially scheduled to be released next month on June 6.

Gamers on the PC or Mac platforms who purchase the digital upgrade or the collector's edition are going to be placed on live servers by Bethesda, which means they will not lose any of their progress in the 'Morrowind' expansion once it officially comes out for everyone the following month.

This special offer does not only extend to those who purchase the digital Morrowind upgrade of "The Elder Scrolls Online" or the collector's edition, but also to those who buy physical copies of the collector's edition on either PC or Mac. However, those who acquire the disc version of the collector's edition on these computer platforms will have to coordinate with the video game's support team in order to gain early access to the DLC expansion.

The Morrowind expansion of "The Elder Scrolls Online" is officially scheduled to launch for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 6.