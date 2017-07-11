'Elder Scrolls Online' Morrowind DLC: 'Horns of the Reach' Details, Release Date Revealed

(Photo: Bethesda Softworks) A promotional image for the "Elder Scrolls Online: Horns of the Reach" DLC.

"Elder Scrolls Online" is about to get even bigger with the release of the new Morrowind downloadable content (DLC) called "Horns of the Reach" next month.

This DLC adds a couple of new dungeons for players to explore — Bloodroot Forge and Falkreath Hold. Both have a story to tell, too.

Bloodroot Forge is said to be the long-forgotten creation of the Daedric Prince Hircine that is believed to be capable of crafting weapons of incredible power.

This "Elder Scrolls Online" DLC dungeon is currently what the Reachmen and Minotaurs call home. More importantly, it is the dwelling of the feared Gherig Bullblood.

"Horns of the Reach" will also add the dungeon called Falkreath Hold, a township that has been invaded by the hordes of Domihaus the Bloody-Horned.

What these two dungeons have in common is that they will have "Elder Scrolls Online" players battle all sorts of dangerous monsters, warlords and sorcerers.

These showdowns, however, will also be a good source of rewards for gamers to reap such as unique item sets, monster sets and achievements.

Player-versus-player gameplay will also be added in "Elder Scrolls Online" through the "Horns of the Reach" DLC along with a pair of new Battlegrounds maps.

First is called the Arcane University, a map within the Imperial City that is all about heavy indoor fighting, high platforms and teleporting. Despite its setting, it will not require the "Imperial City" DLC to be accessed.

The second Battlegrounds map is called Chaosball, where players are tasked to get a hold of the ball and keep it as long as they can. They will receive armor and healing debuff so long as they have it in possession.

Players can avail of the "Horns of the Reach" DLC from the in-game Crown Store next month. ESO Plus members will get it for free.

The "Elder Scrolls Online" DLC will be released along with Update 15, which will include customizable combat cues, new homes and furnishings and the added abilities to deposit Alliance Points and Writ Vouchers into the bank and cancel a research project.