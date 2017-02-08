'Elder Scrolls Online' News: Homestead DLC Released; 39 New Homes and More Added

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Elder Scrolls Online" has been updated to include the long-awaited "Homestead" downloadable content (DLC), which allows players to be homeowners.

BethesdaA screenshot from "Elder Scrolls Online"

The DLC adds 39 homes peppered all throughout Tamriel. Players can design these homes however they want with over 2,000 individual decorative and furniture options included within the update.

"Elder Scrolls Online" players will get the entry-level inn room for free after completing a short quest. The other homes can be purchased by in-game gold or crowns.

"Once obtained, a home is yours forever! There is no rent to pay, or any other form of ongoing maintenance costs," Bethesda Game Studios noted in its patch notes.

The homes can be categorized by several tiers. Inn rooms, apartments and manors both have three, one for each alliance. Small, medium and large homes have 10, one each for the 10 playable races.

One of the ways to decorate the homes in the "Elder Scrolls Online: Homestead" DLC is Furnishing Crafting, introduced in the expansion as a new kind of inventory.

"These function like any other inventory item until it is time to place them in a home," Bethesda explains. There are also Specialty Furnishings, which are "housing objects [that] have additional functionality when placed."

These items include Assistants, Light Sources, Seating, Target Skeletons, Guild Reprints of Shalidor's Library, Standard Crafting Stations, Attunable Crafting Stations and Unique Objects.

More information on the "Elder Scrolls Online: Homestead" DLC were detailed in the lengthy patch notes provided by Bethesda.

Apart from the new homes and the incredible new ways to decorate and customize each of them offered to "Elder Scrolls Online," new features and updates have been added too.

Four new motifs have been added to the game while the Master Crafting Writs for all tradeskills now have a chance to provide a special invitation to craft a very specific item or set of items.

There are also significant changes with the Imperial City and Cyrodiil vendors, the former now offering updated wares while the latter chose to leave for "greener pastures." The complete details about the "Elder Scrolls Online" patch can be found here.