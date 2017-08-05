'Elder Scrolls Online' News: 'Horns of the Reach' DLC Coming to PC/Mac Aug. 14, Arriving on Consoles Aug. 29

Two new dungeons featured in 'Horns of the Reach'

Later this month, "Elder Scrolls Online" players can look forward to trying out the new features included in the "Horns of the Reach" downloadable content pack.

To be more specific, the DLC pack is due out for the PC/Mac on Aug. 14, while those who enjoy the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to get it starting Aug. 29, developers announced.

"Horns of the Reach" brings two new dungeons for players to take on.

The first of these dungeons is the Bloodroot Forge.

Detailed previously by the developers, the Bloodroot Forge serves as a kind of home to the members of the Dreadhorn Clan, a group made up of uniquely-powered Minotaurs and Reachmen.

Also inhabiting the Forge are different Nirnblooded beasts that will be similarly difficult to slay in battle. Obviously, the level of danger only increases as players make their way deeper into the Forge, and they will need to come fully prepared or else they may find themselves defeated by the bosses inside, including the Earthgore Amalgam.

"Elder Scrolls Online" players who successfully complete the challenges of the Bloodroot Forge will be able to earn new pieces of equipment and even some collectibles.

The second dungeon featured in "Horns of the Reach" is Falkreath Hold, and once again, players will have to deal with members of the Dreadhorn Clan here.

"Skyrim" players will likely recognize Falkreath, though they may notice that it is larger than what they remember. Players will have to keep Falkreath safe from the charging enemies, including the powerful Domihaus the Bloody-Horned.

Again, new pieces of equipment and collectibles will be provided to players who manage to fend off the violent advances of the Dreadhorn Clan.

More news about the "Horns of the Reach" DLC pack and the "Elder Scrolls Online" should be made available in the near future.