'Elegant Yokai Apartment Life' Anime Spoilers: Humans, Supernatural Beings Board Together in New Slice-of-Life Japanese Animated Series

Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series "Youkai Apaato no Yuuga na Nichijou (Elegant Yokai Apartment Life)."

High school freshman Yuushi Inaba may be cursed, similar to how most anime characters like him are. He may, however, also find a way to make things work out for him in the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Youkai Apaato no Yuuga na Nichijou" or "Elegant Yokai Apartment Life."

Having lost both of his parents in a car accident when he was in middle school, Yuushi has since moved in with his relatives. Although they did care for him, there has also always been that niggling feeling of having already overstayed his welcome.

So, when he reached high school and could finally move to a dormitory, he decided to leave his relatives' place to be independent. However, before he could even move into said dormitory, the entire place burned down. And as if this wasn't bad enough, he ended up renting a cheap room in a nice old building that also happens to be a Monster House.

Thus begins the story of Yuushi's complicated day to day life as a high school student just trying to make it through his studies, while also desperately finding ways to make ends meet. On top of it all, there are also the strange human and supernatural neighbors he is forced to deal with every day.

A silver lining, in the form of a female high school student named Akine Kuga, may be the one thing that can keep him sane. After all, she's normal, easy-going girl who just happens to moonlight as an exorcist for bad spirits.

The show is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name created by Hinowa Kouzuki. It was first released in 2003 and was concluded in 2009 with a total of 10 volumes released. A side-story collection was later released as a followup in 2013.

Shin-Ei Animation is responsible for the anime adaptation, which is being directed by Mitsuo Hashimoto, with a series composition by Yasunori Yamada and character designs by Tomoi Shimazaki.

"Elegant Yokai Apartment Life" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.