'Elegant Yokai Apartment Life' Episode 10 Spoilers: Ghost Stories Come to Life on Inaba's Second Year at School

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series "Youkai Apaato no Yuuga na Nichijou (Elegant Yokai Apartment Life)."

School ghost stories are about to become a reality on the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Elegant Yokai Apartment Life." Will Inaba be forced to reveal his magical book to his class when the going gets tough enough for some supernatural intervention?

In this week's episode, Inaba got to spend a relaxing Golden Week at the apartment with his friend Hase, who came by to visit. But Hase wasn't the only visitor the apartment had. Matajuro, a one-eyed giant, who seemed to be in very good terms with everyone at the apartment, also dropped by to bring them some good quality boar meat.

The sight of Matajuro may have surprised both Inaba and Hase at first, but they soon warmed up to the gentle giant as the nocturnal revelries went on.

Hase seems to be getting more and more comfortable at the apartment and is hardly rattled by the every creature that comes and goes there. Seeing this much yokai and hearing their stories have also made him realize just how big the world really is.

Could this be hinting at a future yokai adventure that will go well beyond the fences of Kotobuki-so?

The preview for the next episode, however, brings the adventure much closer to home when supernatural incidents begin to plague Inaba's second year at the Joutou Business High School. Could this be an isolated incident or is something going on in the spiritual world on a much larger scale?

Moreover, what could the mysterious new teacher's connection be to all this? And will Inaba's magical book be enough to stop whatever it is that he's planning to do?

"Elegant Yokai Apartment Life" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.