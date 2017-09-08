'Elegant Yokai Apartment Life' Episode 11 Spoilers: Tashiro to Discover the Secrets of Kotobuki-so?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series "Youkai Apaato no Yuuga na Nichijou (Elegant Yokai Apartment Life)."

Yushi continues to battle the negative spiritual energy that has now taken over Miura on the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Elegant Yokai Apartment Life." Will he be able to wield his magical book's power in time to save Tashiro from harm?

As revealed in this week's episode, the haunting presence that Yushi has been feeling in school was coming from the disturbing graffiti scribbled in a closet. These scribbles were clear indications that somebody with a very powerful hatred of women used to hide in the closet with the intention of spying on the girls at gym class.

This strong emotion left an imprint of negative spiritual energy inside the closet that eventually latched itself onto Miura. The possessed teacher then grabbed Tashiro with the full intention of hurting the girl, and it is up to Yushi to harness his magical powers to once again save his friend.

The preview for the next episode titled "The Worst Possible Meeting" teases an intense supernatural battle between Yushi and the possessed Miura. It also hints at a glimpse into Miura's younger days.

However, the most interesting thing about the upcoming episode is Tashiro coming to Kotobuki-so much to Yushi's surprise. Will the supernatural resident's of the Yokai Apartments show themselves to Yushi's female friend? If so, will she be able to handle the sight of them the same way that Yushi's best friend, Hase, did?

With her seeming interest in the occult and the supernatural, it seems that Tashiro will make a valuable addition to Yushi's steadily growing family at the Kotobuki-so.

"Elegant Yokai Apartment Life" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.