'Elegant Yokai Apartment Life' Episode 5 Spoilers: Can Yushi Get Used to a Normal Life Again After Leaving the Yokai Apartments?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series "Youkai Apaato no Yuuga na Nichijou (Elegant Yokai Apartment Life)."

Despite having already moved out for quite a while now, Yushi will still be haunted by memories of his time with the strange creatures at his old apartment on the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series "Elegant Yokai Apartment Life."

The end of summer also meant the end of Yushi's stay at the Yokai Apartments. And when the second term began at the Joutou Business High School, the new student dorm was already up, giving him no more excuse to return to the apartments anymore.

But having spent such happy and memorable days in the company of his strange friends, moving out did not necessarily equate to moving on.

The official trailer for the upcoming episode titled "A Place to Call Home" shows Yushi trying to cope with the life he now has with his new friends on the side of the living. He did try once to cross the threshold into the apartments but stopped himself at the last second.

This resolve to stay on his side of the plane does not help Yushi's cause to set his memories of the place aside. If anything, seeing the place and knowing that it exists only got the high school student worried that he might end up forgetting the dream-like life he has spent at the Yokai Apartments.

However, it seems that Sato, whose name he always tends to forget, will be keeping him company as he gradually settles back into the normal life a living person like him deserves. At one point, they will even be eating an Oden so good that it just might be what Yushi needs to set his memories of the Yokai Apartments aside.

But will he really be able to move on from his supernatural friends?

"Elegant Yokai Apartment Life" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.