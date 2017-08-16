'Elegant Yokai Apartment Life' Episode 8 Spoilers: Hase to Visit Kotobuki-so for the First Time

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series "Youkai Apaato no Yuuga na Nichijou (Elegant Yokai Apartment Life)."

Hase is finally paying the Kotobuki-so a visit on the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Elegant Yokai Apartment Life." Will he even survive the place?

The official trailer for the episode curiously titled "Bookmaster" reveals that Hase will warm up to Inaba's supernatural friends fairly quickly, except perhaps for that one scene where he seems to have caught a glimpse of the resident cook, Ruriko, who is really just a disembodied pair of hands.

Despite this, however, the trailer reveals that Hase will be staying over for the night and, at one point, will even manage to win over the shy Kuri. In a particularly heartwarming scene, the boy ghost is shown sitting comfortably on Hase's lap while the latter reads him a storybook.

This scene seems to have also melted Inaba's heart, which has led some fans to wonder if there could perhaps be more to Hase and Inaba's friendship than what meets the eye.

There is no doubt that the two boys are close and are willing to do anything with and for the sake of each other. But could Hase be feeling a more profound attraction for his friend? Could Inaba be feeling the same? Could they really be just a pair of very good friends who will stay by each other's side no matter what, sans any romantic feelings?

It seems that the upcoming episode will shed some light on this matter, along with a revelation about the newcomer, Furuhonya.

"Elegant Yokai Apartment Life" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.