'Elegant Yokai Apartment Life' Episode 9 Spoilers: Inaba Starts His Second Year at School

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series "Youkai Apaato no Yuuga na Nichijou (Elegant Yokai Apartment Life)."

Inaba is starting his second year at the Joutou Business High School on the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Elegant Yokai Apartment Life." With this, it seems that Inaba's yokai-filled world may no longer be confined at the Kotobuki-so alone.

The preview for the upcoming episode, titled "New Term," shows Inaba in his new class with his new classmates, which happens to include Tako, the girl he met in his first year and whom he once saved from certain death.

Inaba is both excited and anxious for the new school term. What will this year be like? How will he fare through his subjects this time around? Who will he be hanging out with? And what's going on with the new teacher, Miura?

Tako seems just as eager as ever to hang out and is even offering Inaba her assistance should he someday need it. She also notices that something is not quite right with the new teacher. What could Miura be hiding behind that dark look? Could the new teacher be possessed by an evil spirit, or could he be a yokai himself?

On the other hand, since Hase's first visit at the Kotobuki-so turned out okay, it seems that Inaba's best friend will be a regular visitor at the yokai apartments from now on. He was hardly perturbed by everything he saw in that place. In the preview, he even seems calmer than Inaba when a one-eyed giant suddenly appeared outside the window in his best friend's room.

What could this giant possibly want from Inaba, and why would he be asking Inaba in the first place?

"Elegant Yokai Apartment Life" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.