'Elegant Youkai Apartment Life' Episode 6 Spoilers: Petit Hirozoikon Arrives; What Strange Being Will He Turn Out To Be?

It may have taken him months to realize it, but Yushi Inaba finally understands that the Kotobuki-so, with its strange and supernatural tenants, is the only place he can ever call home. Now that he's back and is among friends again, what new beings will he be encountering on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Elegant Youkai Apartment Life"?

The promo for the episode titled "Petit Hirozoikon" shows what looks to be an occultist coming to the Youkai Apartments. Who is he and where does he come from? Is he an old tenant returning from a journey — like most of them are; or could he be the newest addition to the Kotobuki-so's diverse occupants?

Petit seems to be his name, though he refuses to say anything more about himself in the preview. Could he be a ghost, a youkai, or a human being who happens to have a supernatural ability? What new perspectives is he bringing into Yushi's life?

Then again, what troubles will he be stirring up first before actually teaching Yushi something of worth?

The Kotobuki-so, also known as the Youkai Apartments, came as a last resort for Yushi. He lost both of his parents in a car accident when he was in middle school, and have had to stay with his uncle's family since.

But not wanting to trouble his relatives any more than he felt he already had, he did everything he could to get into a residential high school. But just before classes could begin, the students' dorm burned down. The Kotobuki-so was the cheapest alternative he could find. And this was where he stayed for six months until the dorm reconstruction was done.

However, it turned out that the Kotobuki-so was also home to a host of supernatural beings, who live among the human tenants like it's as normal as night and day.

As the exorcist, Akine, explained in episode 2, the Kotobuki-so is within a special barrier that stabilizes the souls of the dead. This is the reason why Yushi, who has never seen a ghost his entire life, is suddenly able to see, touch, and even interact with the supernatural occupants and guests at the Kotobuki-so.

He may have managed to stay away from the place for months after he moved to the dorm, but a serendipitous encounter with the youkai Sato, a catch-up coffee date with his closest friend, Mizuki Hase, and an unexpected apology from his previously snobbish cousin, Eriko, all worked together to convince him to move back to the Kotobuki-so and find out what else the strange but accommodating place can teach him about life and his own humanity.

"Elegant Yokai Apartment Life" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.