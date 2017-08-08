'Elegant Youkai Apartment Life' Episode 7 Spoilers: Supernatural Revelations Threaten Inaba and Hase's Friendship

Elegant Youkai Apartment Life Official Site A screenshot of best friends Mizuki Hase and Yuushi Inaba from the premiere episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Elegant Youkai Apartment Life."

Yuushi Inaba's worlds are about to collide on the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Elegant Youkai Apartment Life." Will he finally be able to share the wonders of Kotobuki-so with Mizuki Hase, or will this be the very thing that drives his best friend away?

The preview for the next episode, titled "I'm in Training," suggests that Hase will at least be civil about it; that is, after he gets over the shock of seeing Inaba bantering with a talking bird.

How will Inaba explain this incident? Will he frantically stuff the bird, who calls himself the Fool, back into his bag, or will he take advantage of the power he now holds — no matter how seemingly useless it is — to drive the gangsters on the other side of the door away?

And should Inaba decide to summon the monsters from the "Petit Hierozoicon" to help them out, how will Hase handle seeing such a spectacle?

Hase has always been accepting of Inaba's quirks. However, there is also a limit to just how much a person can take. Could this be it for him?

Kotobuki-so has become more than just a home for Inaba. More than anything, it is his safe haven from the real world problems that used to plague his every waking hour. And on the other side of the plane, Hase is his anchor to the real world; his brief respite from the supernatural goings-on at the Youkai Apartments.

These two sides of his reality have always worked perfectly together to keep him both happy and sane. What happens now that they are about to overlap? Will this work for the better, like how he's always hoped, or will this just make matters worse?

In the preview, Hase tells Inaba not to hide things from him anymore. And although it's hard to know his true feelings from those few words, their previous conversations have already proven an openness and wisdom in Hase that may just be what he needs to stay by Inaba's side.

"Elegant Yokai Apartment Life" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.