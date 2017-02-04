'Elementary' Season 5 Episode 14 Spoilers: Joan Helps Shinwell Reconnect With His Daughter

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Shinwell (Nelsan Ellis) wants Joan's (Lucy Liu) help on a personal matter in the upcoming episode of "Elementary."

Facebook/ElementaryCBSShinwell reaches out to his daughter in the upcoming episode of "Elementary."

The CBS series will not be airing a new episode for the next two weeks. Instead, it will return on Feb. 19 with the episode titled "Rekt in Real Life."

According to the episode's synopsis (via TV Guide), Shinwell will seek Joan to ask for her advice. His teenage daughter wants to meet him after all these years. After getting out of prison, Shinwell stayed away from his family. He cannot face them, especially his kid. He has no one but Joan. The doctor has done everything she can to help her former patient start a new life after incarceration.

Last time, she and Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) managed to save Shinwell from getting thrown back in jail. He became the prime suspect for the murder of a member of his old gang. The duo proved that it was all a setup. Shinwell was freed. Since then, Joan has been training him to become a good informant. This time around, he needs her help in reaching out to his daughter. It is his chance to become part of his kid's life and he does not want to ruin it.

Meanwhile, Sherlock and Joan will be busy investigating the death of a former professional eSports video game player. Someone attacked him during a live video stream which means he died in front of his hundreds of fans. The consultants are set to meet Joey, "the fast-talking CEO of a game gear company and owner of an eSports franchise." According to TVLine, James Kyson (Heroes) has been tapped to be play the part. The actor even tweeted a message to his fans about his stint in the CBS series.

"#WorkWednesday - heading to #NYC next week for the show #Elementary... the place where i grew up. It's been a while #BigApple #ComingHome," his Twitter post reads.

"Elementary" season 5 episode 14 will air on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.