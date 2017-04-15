'Elementary' Season 5 Episode 19 Spoilers: Joan Tells Sherlock to Move On From Shinwell's Attack

Joan (Lucy Liu) will give Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) a piece of advice regarding Shinwell (Nelsan Ellis) in the upcoming episode of "Elementary."

Facebook/ElementaryCBSSherlock and Joan will have another interesting case in the upcoming episode of "Elementary."

In the episode titled "High Heat," a sneak peek (via Spoiler TV) shows Joan urging her partner to stop planning Shinwell's murder and focus on more important matters. Since the ex-convict beat him up, Sherlock has been wanting to get revenge. Shinwell assaulted the consultant when it became apparent that the latter knew about his crime. It was he who killed his gang member, and Sherlock felt guilty because he let the ex-con get away with murder.

Previously, Sherlock destroyed the evidence connecting the crime to Shinwell. In the clip, he tells Joan that it is their fault that someone like him is at large. They even betrayed their co-workers to cover up the crime. What especially irks Sherlock is that he considered Shinwell as a friend. The ex-con repaid his kindness by beating him up and threatening his life. Shinwell told Sherlock that if he continues to get in his way, he would not hesitate to kill him.

Although Joan tries hard not to show how rattled she is with the sudden turn of events, Sherlock can see through her. According to him, she has cleaned her office twice and has taken extra remedial classes ever since Shinwell revealed his true colors. Fortunately for Joan, a case will be handed to them that will get her partner's attention.

The episode synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that they will investigate the murder of a private investigator.

The victim is not a stranger to Sherlock. The latter actually considers him the worst in all of New York. His personal opinion, however, will not stop the consultant from cracking the case. A preliminary probe reveals that the murder is connected to a local organization of detectives. Is the group hiding a killer?

"Elementary" season 5 episode 19 will air Sunday, April 16 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.