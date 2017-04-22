'Elementary' Season 5 Episode 20 Spoilers: Joan Warns Bell of Impending Doom

Joan (Lucy Liu) thinks Bell (Jon Michael Hill) is in danger in the upcoming episode of "Elementary."

Facebook/ElementaryCBSSherlock and Joan will have another interesting case in the upcoming episode of "Elementary."

In the episode titled "The Art of Sleights and Deception," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that the young detective will get into trouble with Internal Affairs. A false allegation has been submitted against him. Joan believes that his girlfriend, Chantal (Chasten Harmon), has something to do with it. The consultant has a nagging suspicion that Chantal's ex-husband, Roy Booker (Robert Christopher Riley), is the one behind everything.

The first time Bell met Roy, things got ugly. He bumped into the man at a bar and they fought. The next day, Roy went to see Chantal and caused a ruckus in front of the district attorney's office. Chantal was mortified when her boss almost removed her from a case she was handling because of the fiasco. When Bell asked Joan to dig into Roy's background, they found out that he was a former cop.

Roy retired due to an injury, but the records did not specify what it was. To stop him from further stalking Chantal, Bell threatened to use the information against him. Chantal's ex must be rearing for revenge. He may be the one who made the false accusation against him. Joan certainly thinks so and she wants Bell to be extra careful. Roy has proven that he knows how to fight dirty. Will Bell be all right?

Meanwhile, Joan and Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) will be asked by the New York Police Department to investigate the death of a magician. The poor man was killed while performing a classic stunt on stage. The promo shows the partners poring over the footage of the time the magician died. As Sherlock notes, he suddenly turned blue and died after.

"Elementary" season 5 episode 20 airs on Sunday, April 23 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.