'Elementary' Season 5 Episode 21 Spoilers: Bell Goes Rogue

Detective Marcus Bell (Jon Michael Hill) is determined to avenge his poor girlfriend, Chantal (Chasten Harmon), in the upcoming episode of "Elementary."

In the episode titled "Fly Into a Rage, Make a Bad Landing," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that the young detective will have trouble curbing his urge to go rogue to find the one who assaulted Chantal. Last episode, someone brutally attacked her, leaving her unconscious and close to death. Bell was sure that it was her ex-husband Roy (Robert Christopher Riley), but when the police checked on him, he was found dead at his own home.

Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) and Joan (Lucy Liu) have reasons to believe that it was a staged suicide. Without Roy, the case is in limbo. They will be forced to consider a different scenario, one where a third party is behind both murders. Bell will throw himself in the investigation, determined to track down evidence that will point to the real culprit. Sherlock will help him, but as the probe intensifies, the consultant will stumble on a secret that Bell has been keeping from him. What is it about?

With Chantal in a coma and still in the ICU, Bell worries that she will never wake up again. His grief is threatening to consume him whole.

Executive producer Rob Doherty talked to TVLine about the big Bell episode. He hinted that the detective wants to be part of the investigation, but Sherlock has a different plan for him.

"Of course, all eyes are on her ex-husband Roy. And Marcus is understandably upset and angry and wants to be part of the investigation. An emotional cop tends to make mistakes. ... While the police are conducting the official investigation, Sherlock enlists Marcus into a separate and perhaps more compelling investigation into Roy," the EP teased.

"Elementary" season 5 episode 21 airs on Sunday, April 30 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.