'Elementary' Season 5 Episode 23 Spoilers: Will Sherlock Meet Moriarty Again?

Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) is going to meet a mysterious woman in the upcoming episode of "Elementary." Is it Jamie Moriarty (Natalie Dormer)?

Facebook/ElementaryCBSSherlock meets a mysterious woman in the upcoming episode of "Elementary."

In the episode titled "Scrambled," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that Sherlock will start to show erratic behavior when he secretly meets a woman. Fans of the series want to know her identity, if she is indeed Jamie, Sherlock's former love interest. Her return has been teased for quite a while now, but so far, there has been no confirmation coming from the showrunners.

Unfortunately for Jamie's fans, the woman in question is not the criminal mastermind.

Executive producer Rob Doherty talked about the character to Entertainment Weekly. According to him, she will be played by "Narcos" star Joanna Christie. She is reportedly someone from the consultant's past, a woman that "Sherlock will know, but the audience won't." The EP said they have two episodes planned to explain who she is and why she is important to him.

"It's difficult to say exactly what kind of a relationship she has with Sherlock. Is there or was there a romantic involvement? She and Sherlock have some overlapping damage. There's also something that will seem potentially malevolent. What interested me most about introducing this woman is that she's someone that I think our audience probably assumed they would never get to see."

Meanwhile, Sherlock and Joan (Lucy Liu) will continue to investigate the death of Shinwell (Nelsan Ellis). It is only a matter of time until they face off with SBK, one of New York City's lethal gangs. The two, as well as Bell (Jon Michael Hill), are set to meet the organization's leader, Bonzi Folsom (Al Thompson). As expected, the meeting will be explosive. Bonzi, of course, will likely deny killing Shinwell.

"Elementary" season 5 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.