'Elementary' Season 5 Finale News, Spoilers: Jon Huertas Reprises Role for Season Finale

For the final episode of "Elementary" season 5, "This Is Us" actor Jon Huertas will be back to reprise his role as the drug kingpin El Halcon.

Facebook/ElementaryCBS "Elementary" season 5 airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.

As revealed in the trailer of the season finale, titled "Hurt Me, Hurt You," Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) pays the Mara Tres leader a visit after learning his gang's recent activities. Mara Tres popped up at a rival gang's gathering and Sherlock wants to know why.

"Three men who attacked the party had very distinctive facial tattoos," Sherlock tells Halcon in a confrontation, the clip reveals.

The trailer does not say which gang Mara Tres went up against, but it could easily be SBK. Fans who have following Sherlock's cases this season will not be surprised to see SBK again as they have remained a prominent figure in season 5. More importantly, they have yet to conclude the SBK storyline.

Halcon confirms it was his men who attacked the rival gang's gathering, and they did so only to get even for what they did to his sister. It is now up to Sherlock and Joan Watson (Lucy Liu) to end the gang war. As revealed in the synopsis of the episode, the detective duo will need to solve the murder that caused the citywide war between both gangs.

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers will find out that parolee Shinwell Johnson (Nelsan Ellis) was killed because Joan's cellphone number was on his phone. To note, he infiltrated the ranks of his former gang, SBK, hoping to bring it down.

Huertas made his debut in episode 2 of "Elementary" season 5, wherein the gang leader employed Sherlock's skills for sleuthing to find the people who murdered his men.

"Elementary" season 5 episode 24, titled "Hurt Me, Hurt You," airs this Sunday, May 21, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.