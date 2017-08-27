'Elementary' Season 6 Could Be the Show's Last, Says EP Rob Doherty

Facebook/ElementaryCBS 'Elementary' will return for a sixth season on CBS.

Fans of "Elementary" will be disappointed to find out that there is a possibility the upcoming sixth season of the CBS show could be its last.

While speaking to TVLine, executive producer Rob Doherty revealed that season 6 "could be our last season." However, he did say that he will do his best to continue the series beyond the sixth cycle.

"We're not sure yet," Doherty said. "We want to do everything we can do to keep it from being the last season. But we'll see where we are in a few months."

Doherty also shared that CBS could up their episode count to more than 13 should the circumstances call for it. As previously reported, "Elementary" season 6 will only consist of 13 episodes, down from its usual 24. This is because of the less-than-stellar numbers the show posted for its season 5 ratings. It also came as a surprise when CBS did not give the show an early renewal.

However, should CBS axe one of their current shows before "Elementary" hits the air, then it is possible that the episode count could increase.

"There's always a chance we could [return] earlier," Doherty told TVLine. "If we were, it stands to reason there might be additional episodes ordered. We are in 'wait and see' mode at the moment."

As for what fans can expect from the new season, it was reported earlier this year that Desmond Harrington has joined the series as a character named Michael. According to Deadline, Michael is "a fellow addict in recovery" who owes his sobriety to Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller). He is set to lend his services to Sherlock as a series regular.

Additionally, there has been speculation that Jamie Moriarty may return. Moriarty was last seen being locked away in a cell in season 2. Now, Natalie Dormer, who plays the villainess, has teased that she may be back.

"I would say the chances of me going back to Elementary are pretty high," the "Game of Thrones" alum said at the London Film and Comic Con (via RadioTimes).

"Elementary" season 6 is set to premiere in CBS' midseason next year.