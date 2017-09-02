'Elementary' Season 6 News, Air Date: Lucy Liu Explains Why Shinwell Was So Important to Joan

Facebook/ElementaryCBS 'Elementary' will return for a sixth season on CBS.

"Elementary" season 5 ended with Sherlock and Joan in a rough patch after the former failed to attend Shinwell's memorial service.

Joan felt especially close to Shinwell because he represented something that gave her purpose. So when the latter died at the hands of the SBK organization, she felt the biggest loss.

In a video exclusively obtained by TVLine, Lucy Liu, who portrays Joan Watson, explained why Shinwell was so important to her. Even though she was initially hired to look after Sherlock, Joan was pulled into a world of crime and danger. With so much of the world around her dominated by criminals, Shinwell was "someone that she can save," and that gave her a reason in life.

"We wanted to play a little bit with Joan's impulse to save people. That's the thread that binds together all the things she's done in her life, in some ways--being a surgeon, being a sober companion," executive producer Robert Hewitt Wolfe said in the video. "Being a detective for her is really about making the world a better place, helping people. And so we wanted to find something that would push those buttons a little bit and bring her into conflict with Sherlock."

The feeling is reciprocated by Shinwell, of course, as he also valued his friendship with Joan. Unfortunately, it was too late for him in the end.

"He tries to protect her... she tries to protect him from himself," said the late Nelsan Ellis, who played Shinwell.

It remains to be seen how Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) and Joan will reconcile, seeing as they are not currently on good terms. However, he will have someone else helping him. As previously reported, Desmond Harrington has been enlisted as a series regular. He will portray Michael, a former addict who will be there for the detective.

CBS has yet to announce a return date for "Elementary," though it is expected to bow during midseason. Executive producer Rob Doherty has also said that the upcoming sixth season may be its last.