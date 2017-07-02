'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Halcon to Blackmail Joan

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Joan's life is in danger in the next season of "Elementary."

Joan (Lucy Liu) has not seen the last of mob boss Julio "Halcon" Zelaya (Jon Huertas) in the CBS series "Elementary."

Executive producer Rob Doherty revealed that the gangster might surprise Joan one day and claim they have some unfinished business to do. In last season's finale, the consultant made a deal with Halcon. She discovered that Tyus Wilcox (Stephen Rider) killed the mobster's sister. Due to a lack of evidence, she could not prove her case. Joan then asked Halcon to let his sibling's body be exhumed. New pieces of evidence proved her point and Tyus was sent behind bars. Doherty said, though, that this is not the end of the Joan-Halcon dynamics.

"On paper, it would appear Joan's business with Julio 'Halcon' Zelaya is concluded. He gave her evidence that she was able to use to bring his sister's killer to justice, but Halcon may not see it the way Joan sees it. He may think she owes him a favor, not the other way around. Gang leaders are funny that way," the EP teased Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, Joan's partner, Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller), will also face his share of struggles. Spoilers indicate that he may quit his work with the New York Police Department due to health problems.

Last season, Sherlock found out that he might have a brain tumor. He did not want to share his fears with Joan and this put a wedge in their friendship. Sherlock's no-show in Shinwell's (Nelsan Ellis) memorial service made the situation more complicated. Joan had been counting on her friend to support her but he did not show up.

The tension between Sherlock and Joan is expected to continue on in season 6. He still has to reach out to her and explain the truth to save their friendship. Joan also needs Sherlock's help, especially when Halcon goes after her.

"Elementary" season 6 is expected to air in 2018.