'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Joan Helps Sherlock Put the Pieces of His Life Back Together

Joan (Lucy Liu) will have to break into Sherlock's (Jonny Lee Miller) psychological prison and drag him back to reality in the upcoming installment of "Elementary."

According to Hypable, Joan is the only person who can save her partner from further harm.

During the last minutes of the season 6 finale, Sherlock kept on seeing his dead mother. Joan thought he was using drugs again, and their relationship became even more strained when he did not attend Shinwell's (Nelsan Ellis) memorial service. For her, Sherlock's absence meant he was throwing their friendship away and it hurt her. For his part, Sherlock was not well enough to consider her feelings since he was trapped in the memory of a painful past.

Although they have many things to settle and talk about, Joan will need to let go of her anger and be there for Sherlock. She is the only one he trusts. In the past, it was also Joan who managed to convince Sherlock to start living again for himself. They have been together for so long that she knows exactly what needs to be done to make him sane again.

Incidentally, those fans who are hoping to see them together as a couple are in for some disappointment. Miller already said in a 2016 interview with the New York Post that Sherlock and Joan's relationship was never meant to be more than friendship.

"Holmes and Watson's relationship is sacred, and if you change that, then the show is not about Holmes and Watson anymore. There are some things you can play with and some you can't. The fact that one's a man and one's a woman is irrelevant; it's who they are as people that's important. The original Holmes and Watson were not romantically involved and, therefore, neither should we [be romantically involved]," Miller said.

"Elementary" season 6 is rumored to air in 2018.