'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Joan Shares Misgivings to Sherlock on Moriarty's Return

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Moriarty may return in the next season of "Elementary."

Joan (Lucy Liu) will have something to say to Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) about Moriarty's (Natalie Dormer) rumored return in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

IB Times reports that Dormer is the actress being teased by executive producer Rob Doherty as someone who will return in the series. Recently, the showrunner said that an old flame of Sherlock's might reappear soon. When pressed for more information, he revealed that the character might or might not be connected to a group of assassins. Since Moriarty was the leader of her own gang in the past, the chances of her returning is high. Even Dormer has admitted that she will probably make a comeback on the CBS show.

"With respect to Sherlock, we're working hard to see an old flame come back to the show," Doherty shared with TVLine. "She may or may not lead a league of assassins — or once led a league of assassins."

If Moriarty will indeed reappear in Sherlock's life, his best friend Joan will not hesitate to share her misgivings about the other woman, especially now that the Brit is facing a huge hurdle. Sherlock believes that he has a tumor following his medical checkup. The last thing he needs is to undergo more stress. Moriarty has always had a debilitating effect on him. He was completely enamored with her, and even when her true identity was revealed, his feelings never changed. Joan will not want Moriarty to mess with Sherlock's peace of mind again.

Meanwhile, it has been teased that the one person who can help Sherlock in his predicament is an ex-addict. Michael (to be played by Desmond Harrington) met the consultant in the Narcotics Anonymous meetings years ago. He was inspired by his words and helped him change his life for the better. Michael wants to return the favor and assist Sherlock in any way that he can.

"Elementary" season 6 is rumored to air in 2018.