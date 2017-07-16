'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Joan to Receive Summons From Halcon

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Joan is in trouble in the next season of "Elementary."

Julio "Halcon" Zelaya (Jon Huertas) has some unfinished business to discuss with Joan (Lucy Liu) in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Rob Doherty hinted that the doctor-consultant has not seen the last of the mob boss.

In the show's last installment, Joan asked Halcon to do her a huge favor. She knew that Tyus Wilcox (Stephen Rider) was the one who killed Halcon's sister, but she had no evidence to prove her case. Joan told the mobster that the only way to make sure that Tyus would be sent behind bars was to exhume his sibling's body.

Although Joan hopes that she will never see the mobster again, Doherty teased that she would probably not be getting her wish.

"On paper, it would appear Joan's business with Julio 'Halcon' Zelaya is concluded. He gave her evidence that she was able to use to bring his sister's killer to justice, but Halcon may not see it the way Joan sees it. He may think she owes him a favor, not the other way around. Gang leaders are funny that way," the EP teased Entertainment Weekly.

It looks it is only a matter of time until Halcon summons Joan to talk about her debt. She must be careful as she is dealing with a criminal. Halcon can order her death in a snap if he wants to. Based on his profile, he will enjoy playing with Joan and see her break.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that season 6 will start with a time jump. Doherty said that he and the writers have talked about it, but they have yet to make their final decision. If this happens, viewers will get to see how Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) will be dealing with his condition several months after the prognosis. In last season's finale, it was teased that he might have a brain tumor.

"Elementary" season 6 is rumored to air in 2018.