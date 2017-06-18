'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Sherlock Takes a Breather From Consultancy Work

Sherlock's (Jonny Lee Miller) condition will prevent him from fulfilling his role as a consultant in the upcoming installment of "Elementary."

Executive producer Rob Doherty hinted to Entertainment Weekly that Sherlock would lie low from his work in the New York Police Department. Last season, it was revealed that he might have a tumor. The constant worrying that he does is expected to have a debilitating effect on his personal and professional life. Not even Joan (Lucy Liu) will be able to help him overcome this setback. In fact, Sherlock does not even want her to know about his condition. Because of this, she will think that their friendship does not mean anything to him.

"There will be times he'll question whether he can tackle one problem without succumbing to the other. And, of course, there will be an impact on his work. Sherlock is accustomed to being the finest detective in New York, if not on the planet. But the work won't come as easily to him when the new season begins. At least not at first. In the meantime, he'll to have to commit himself to his health and to his partnership in ways that will be very challenging to him," the EP teased.

Sherlock and Joan had a huge fight when he did not attend Shinwell's (Nelsan Ellis) memorial service. She thought he was being stubborn by refusing to send off a former friend who had earned their trust and then betrayed them. Sherlock did not tell Joan that he was actually absent due to his condition. In the next installment, Sherlock will have to tell his partner the truth and hopefully make her understand his actions.

Meanwhile, spoilers predict that Sherlock's father, Morland (John Noble), will return to New York to visit him. It has been a while since viewers saw Noble's character. The last time was when Morland took over the leadership of Jamie Moriarty's (Natalie Dormer) organization.

"Elementary" season 6 is rumored to air in 2018.