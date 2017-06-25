'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Sherlock to Quit NYPD?

Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) may not be well enough to continue his work with the New York Police Department in the upcoming installment of "Elementary."

Spoilers indicate the Sherlock will be too ill to take care of himself, much less fulfill his role as a consultant to the police, next season.

Executive producer Rob Doherty hinted that Miller's character might take some time off from work to focus on getting well. In last season's finale, it was revealed that he might have a brain tumor. Before this, Sherlock had bouts of hallucinations that involved his dead mother. Because of his ailment, his friendship with Joan (Lucy Liu) was affected. He did not want to tell her about his condition.

"There will be times he'll question whether he can tackle one problem without succumbing to the other. And, of course, there will be an impact on his work. Sherlock is accustomed to being the finest detective in New York, if not on the planet. But the work won't come as easily to him when the new season begins. At least not at first. In the meantime, he'll to have to commit himself to his health and to his partnership in ways that will be very challenging to him," the EP teased Entertainment Weekly.

Sherlock's absence in Shinwell's (Nelsan Ellis) memorial service angered Joan. She thought he had done it on purpose because he was still smarting over the fact that Shinwell betrayed them. Sherlock is expected to clear up the misunderstanding in season 6. He needs Joan's help to make progress. There were even whispers that his father, Morland (John Noble), will come to see him to show his support. Although the two Holmes do not exactly have a loving relationship, Morland has always had Sherlock's welfare as part of his priorities.

"Elementary" season 6 is rumored to air in 2018.