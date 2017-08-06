'Elementary' Season 6 Update: Desmond Harrington Cast as Former Drug Addict, Natalie Dormer Hints at Possible Return

At the conclusion of the fifth season of the beloved CBS series "Elementary," fans were left worried about Sherlock's (Jonny Lee Miller) physical and mental state. Hopefully, the addition of a new character will be able to help the series' protagonist in the upcoming season 6.

FACEBOOK/Elementary Promotional image for the CBS show, "Elementary."

According to TVLine, former "Dexter" star Desmond Harrington has been cast as a series regular on the upcoming season of "Elementary."

In the show, Harrington will be playing the role of Michael, a former addict who managed to turn his life around with help of Sherlock. When he makes his debut in the show, Michael will become a guiding force for Sherlock, the same way the latter had been to him.

Since Sherlock has had his fair share of opiate indulgence, Michael will definitely be the kind of friend the character needs as of the moment, especially since his relationship with Dr. Joan Watson (Lucy Liu) is still in a rough patch.

Harrington is mostly known for the role of Detective Joey Quinn on the now-defunct TV series, "Dexter." Hopefully, his involvement in "Elementary" will help revitalize the CBS drama and open more opportunities for renewal.

But Harrington may not be the only star coming to the world of "Elementary" this season.

Reports have claimed that actress Natalie Dormer will be making a series return as Moriarty after her last appearance in season 2. While her return has yet to be confirmed, showrunner Rob Doherty has long hinted at the possibility.

Dormer also previously admitted that her chances of returning to the show are "pretty high." Now that her character has been killed off in the popular TV series "Game of Thrones," there are fewer obstacles hindering her from returning to "Elementary."

"Elementary" season 6 has no official air date yet but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.