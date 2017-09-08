ElevationDock 4 Release Date, Price News: Elevation Lab Now Accepting Pre-Orders for New iPhone and iPad Dock

Elevation Lab Shown in the image is the ElevationDock 4, a new iPhone and iPad dock.

Five years after launching the first ElevationDock, iPhone dock designer and manufacturer Elevation Lab is back with a new product that will serve more than just one type of Apple device.

"ElevationDock 4 is the result of designing every feature that we & our customers wanted into the dock," Elevation Lab wrote in a press release. "We made the adjustment not only more precise than any other dock, but easier too. It works out of the box, no cord mounting required," the company added.

Apart from iPhone docking, users can now also dock their iPads, as well as AirPods and AppleTV remote, in the ElevationDock 4.

The new iPhone and iPad dock comes in two variants: one in matte white with a blue braided cord, and another in matte black with a dark braided cord.

According to Apple Insider, it works well with all iPhone models, from the iPhone 5 to newer versions. The product is said to also be compatible with all Lightning-equipped iPad models, except for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Elevation Lab boasts that the ElevationDock 4 is the first ever Apple MFi-certified dock that works one-handed. Sporting a medical-grade silicone over-molded body that protects it from dings and CNC-machined stainless steel adjustment knobs, as well as sturdy construction and a stable base, the new product can also work with iPads as large as the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

What makes the dock stable are the micro-suction cups placed at its base. These allow it to stay firmly planted on a flat surface.

The ElevationDock 4 is priced at $59, and it comes with free shipping in the United States. The manufacturer is currently taking pre-orders, and although a specific release date was not given, Elevation Lab announced that they will start shipping out within two weeks.