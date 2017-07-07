Elf Earphones: For Those How Want a Magical Selfie

Thanko Elf Earphones

People who fancy themselves as Elves can now get Elf earphones that could be the key to fulfilling their fantasy. A Japanese company by the name of Thanko recently unveiled earphones that come with a distinctive pointy ear covers.

There are two kinds of people essentially, those who like earphones and those who like over-ear headphones. While both certainly accomplish the task of shutting off the outside world, one is a little more conspicuous.

Over-ear headphones have the distinct advantage of being visible jutting out of the ears like giant boomboxes typically seen with DJs and not-so-casual music lovers. This resulted in manufacturers including vibrant designs to reflect their owners personality.

From skulls to lightning bolts designs ranged from the simple to the outright absurd. Headphones were no longer distracting, they were eye-catching.

But where does this leave the poor little earphones? Obscured, more often a desert of any attitude because how could anyone notice such small objects lodged in someone's ear?

Thanko sought to remedy that by making the ear part of the earphones. The company came up with Elf earphones for people who believe that have a bit of elvish blood or just want to stand out in the crowd.

While some people might see it rather superfluous, for those who are part of a particular fandom these earphones are godsent. From Tolkien to anime, elves are a dominant race not counting humans of course, if this is a bid for Thanko to turn a profit they are definitely on the right track.

For those who want to trade their boring ears into a magical elvish one complete with accompanying music, the Elf earphones go for 1,980 yen ($17.40). Unfortunately, these are currently only available in Japan. So unless they have relatives or going to holiday in the Land of the Rising Sun, cosplayers and elf enthusiasts will just have to make do with latex and their own creativity.