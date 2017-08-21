Elisabeth Moss Speaks Up About Scientology After Fan Compares It to 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Elisabeth Moss became a Scientologist because of her family and she believes there's a lot of misconception about her religion.

Elisabeth Moss leads the cast of the critics' favorite series "The Handmaid's Tale." A fan, however, made a comment on the actress' social media post to compare her show to Scientology and Moss spoke up about her religion in a rare instance.

On Instagram, Moss posted acknowledgment and thanks for the fans who supported her successful Hulu series. Since its debut, "The Handmaid's Tale" has been sweeping recognitions and nominations left and right and it seemed proper for Moss to show her gratitude.

Last Handmaids Tale season 1 event until the Emmys! Thank you for coming out everyone last night, your love and support of the show means more to us than I'll ever be able to express in words. Truly. And now we get to go work on bringing you season 2!!! Which by the way is going to blow your minds...#handmaidstale @ladygraypix A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on Aug 15, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

In her post's comments section, however, one fan asked Moss why she did "The Handmaid's Tale," considering its theme.

"Does it make you think twice about Scientology? Both Gilead and Scientology believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong or evil...it's just very interesting," user moelybanks asked.

Moss, who usually doesn't discuss her religion in the press, responded to correct what she perceived was a misconception.

"Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me," the actress replied. "Gilead and THT hit me on a very personal level."

Gilead in "The Handmaid's Tale" is the new United States in a post-apocalyptic world. It's ruled by militaristic but theocratic leaders who enforce stringent laws to control public perception and lifestyle.

The fictional Gilead regime follows a strict interpretation of the scriptures and regards women as second-class citizens. The show depicts how women are exploited and oppressed despite Gilead leaders professing that its citizens should be pure and free of sins.

Critics of Scientology, such as ex-Scientologist Leah Remini, have exposed the alleged oppression committed by the leaders of the church group against human rights, hence the comparison.

In 2012, Moss also defended Scientology against the perception that it is against gay rights. She said via The Advocate that Scientology has no such dogma and that personal freedom and human rights, including "the right to date a man or woman" is up to one's personal interpretation and understanding.

Moss became a Scientologist through her family. In her interview with The Guardian in 2016, Moss said that she feels weird talking about her beliefs in public.

"You have a right to your privacy," she said.