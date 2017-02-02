'Elite Dangerous: Horizons' 2.3 Expansion Set for Mid February

Frontier Developments has recently announced when the next beta installment in the "Elite: Dangerous Horizons" content will be available. This mid February, gamers can expect the much awaited "Elite Dangerous: The Commanders" 2.3 beta update.

Facebook/EliteDangerousOfficialThe third beta update for "Elite Dangerous: Horizons" will be available mid February.

When the second season to "Elite Dangerous" was first released in 2015, Frontier promised four subsequent free expansion updates to introduce new gameplay content. Versions 2.1, and 2.2 have already been released since then. This February, the 2.3 beta software will be available, and according to the Steam Community, there are two new features to be introduced – the Multicrew and the Commander Creator.

The Multicrew will reportedly allow up to four users to fly together in one space ship. The features will entirely change the gameplay, as it will enable players to have multiple crew members function in one ship. The Multicrew will come with support for VR, which will then be made possible through both the Vive and Rift headsets. After the beta update, it will be possible to explore galaxies and enjoy many interstellar activities with other gamers.

With the Multicrew, players can take on a total of four roles in the Wing system –Helm, Fire Control, Tactical and Engineer. According to Road to VR, the Helm is basically the pilot of the ship, while Fire Control takes over the turrets, weapons and limpet control. As for the Tactical crew, he will be the one in charge of the sensors, shields and countermeasures. The Engineer is an important role as well, as he is the one who has to do power distribution and make repairs.

In case of landing a ship on a chosen planet, the Multicrew will allow one player to remain at the ship while the others explore. One can do the patrol via ship-launched fighter, while the other go on a spin in the SRV. Meanwhile, the Command Creator will reportedly allow players to customize their avatars and upgrade their visuals.