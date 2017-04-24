Elizabeth Thomas Kidnapping Latest News: Family Reunites; Tad Cummins Arrested

After over a month, 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas has finally reunited with her family in Tennessee following the arrest of Tad Cummins, her teacher who had kidnapped her and brought her to California.

REUTERS/JIM URQUHARTSiskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey announces the arrest of fugitive Tad Cummins, a former high school teacher accused of kidnapping 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas.

According to NewsChannel 5, a family friend confirmed Thomas' safe return. A statement was also released by the family's attorney, S. Jason Whatley, on Friday following the reunion.

"Elizabeth Thomas is in a safe location with family and friends where she is comfortable and resting. She is being evaluated and treated by mental health experts specializing in trauma," Whatley said.

He also added that Thomas does not look her age at all. In fact, Whatley argues that she looks 12. "The primary photo used and reprinted so many times by law enforcement, the media, and even our office, is inaccurate," he said.

Thomas had disappeared in March. The 50-year-old Cummins also took off with two handguns, clothes and a $4,500 loan. Prior to the kidnapping, a student at the high school had observed Cummins' suspicious relationship with Thomas.

The five-week investigation and hunt eventually led the police to northern California. They ultimately located and captured Cummins, thanks to a vital tip from a citizen. He is facing many years of jail time, having been charged after his arrest with the federal crime of transporting a minor across state lines to have sexual intercourse. He was previously charged with kidnapping and a misdemeanor of sexual contact with a minor while the search was still ongoing.

Thomas' father, Anthony, is thankful to have his daughter back home. However, he acknowledges that she may not be the same as before she was kidnapped, especially with the trauma she has gone through.

"What we want to see when we look at her is the child we knew," he told ABC News. "She may not be exactly ... the person she was because there's a lot of experiences she's had."

The Thomas family is requesting for privacy during this time of recovery.