Ellen Page News: 'X-Men' Actress Gets Death Threats on Instagram

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actress Ellen Page receives horrifying death threats.

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation after it was reported that "X-Men" star Ellen Page has been getting death threats on her Instagram account.

According to reports, one of the actress' Instagram followers has posted a threat on her social media account, saying, "I find Ellen and kidnap her and kill her throat and let everyone see it on my Instagram." It has also been reported that the same Instagram user labeled Page as a b***h and a worthless Canadian who must die in his/her hands.

It has been learned that the authorities already ascertained a search warrant in June and are reportedly hunting the culprit by tracing his/her IP address. However, as of this writing, no arrest has been made yet.

Despite the threats, though, Page continues to be active on the said social networking site, continuously posting photos of her on Instagram. In fact, the "X-Men" actress' recent post happened in the wee hours of the morning of July 23 as she shared a throwback photo of her and Kristen Wiig taken from their 2009 movie, "Whip It."

Hollywood Life opines that Page's light reaction on the threats made on her life may have something to do with her career. After all, Page has two upcoming movies in the pipeline, "Flatliners" and "Mercy," both of which are slated for release later this year. Additionally, the actress earned the nod of the Emmy's earlier this month, thanks to her docu-series "Gaycation," which is an unstructured reality show that sent her traveling around the world.

After the announcement of her nomination at the upcoming Emmy's Awards, Page was seen sharing a passionate kiss with dancer Emma Portner outside the Café Gratitude located in LGBTQ-friendly West Hollywood, insinuating that her long-term relationship with artist and surfer Samantha Thomas has finally ended.

The actress came out as gay in 2014.