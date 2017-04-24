Elon Musk, Amber Heard Dating Rumors 2017: 'Machete Kills' Stars Spotted Holding Hands in Australia

Tech genius billionaire Elon Musk and actress Amber Heard have been caught in dating rumors for quite some time now, but the real score between them has been largely unknown until recently when the two were spotted and photographed together in Australia.

REUTERS/James Glover II Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker, in Sparks, Nevada, July 26, 2016.

The relationship of Musk and Heard seems to have been officially confirmed in a set of exclusive photos, taken when the pair was seen holding hands and lovingly leaning into each other in what seems to be a day trip at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Australia. They also reportedly zip-lined together as part of the sanctuary's challenge courses and were joined by Musk's children.

Before rumors about Heard dating Musk surfaced, she had just gotten out of her two-year marriage with Johnny Depp. Currently, she is busy filming her new movie, "Aquaman," in Australia, where she celebrated her 30th birthday last April 22.

Meanwhile, Musk is the founder of SpaceX and has a total of six children from his two ex-wives. According to reports, he fell head over heels for Heard after co-starring with the "Rum Diary" actress in the 2013 flick, "Machete Kills." While the two actors did not meet physically on the set of the movie, Musk sought the help of director Robert Rodriguez so he could properly introduce himself to the actress.

Musk, 45, married Talulah Riley twice, in 2010 and 2013, but recently got divorced. On the other hand, Heard walked down the aisle with Depp in 2015 but filed for divorce after a year, claiming that she had suffered physical abuse at the hands of the actor. Depp was quick to deny her allegations.

Rumors about Musk dating Heard surfaced last summer when they were spotted together in Miami and London. For the past months, the two have maintained that they're just friends, although they've often been spotted out and about by fans.