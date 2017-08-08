Elon Musk and Amber Heard: Why They Split After a Year of Dating

Reuters/Bobby Yip Elon Musk and Amber Heard have called it quits.

With the recent unveiling of the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Motors chief executive officer Elon Musk is understandably busy. His dream of introducing electric cars to the world is finally coming true. Unfortunately, there are drawbacks to a busy, high-profile schedule and this can be seen in how Musk and Amber Heard have reportedly put an end to their romance a little over a year after they were first sighted together.

"They had fun for a few months, but are both very busy with work now. It was getting hard to find time to see each other," a source told People, adding that Musk initiated the split from Heard. "Elon's is working day and night. This is his life and he loves it. He is in no position to be in a relationship right now and ended it."

Musk has worked hard to get the attention that the world is giving to his Tesla cars. After beginning his plan of introducing it and getting a market for it, the Tesla Model 3 is the culmination of everything that Musk has worked hard and paid for in the past decade. Meanwhile, Heard is busy filming her role in "Aquaman" as Mera, while at the same time taking part in the post-production processes of "Justice League," where she plays the aforementioned character.

According to ET Online, Heard and Musk began dating a few months after the former's divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized. Both expressed that they were very serious about their relationship and many believed that they might be the perfect match for each other. Musk is very attentive, which was reportedly one of the reasons why Heard was attracted to him.

Hopefully, recent events will not affect Musk's mission to bring an affordable electric car into the world and Heard's performance in her upcoming projects.