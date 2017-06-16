Elon Musk Biopic News and Details: 'The Man from Tomorrow' Spec About Tesla CEO Being Shopped Around Among Studios

It's not hard to see why Hollywood is keen on making an Elon Musk biopic. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has not only been making waves in the science and tech industry for his innovations as his larger than life presence clicks with the general public.

REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk might get an origin story on the big screen.

A spec script on a potential movie about his life, called "The Man from Tomorrow," is reportedly being shopped around among studios. Tracking Board reported that the spec from Jordan Barel is "starting to heat up" among Universal, Paramount, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, Sony, 20th Century Fox, and even streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Studios.

"The Man from Tomorrow" will delve into Musk's ouster as PayPal CEO and the beginnings of his space transport company, SpaceX, and automotive and energy company, Tesla. The Musk biopic is being compared to "The Social Network," the 2010 movie about how Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook.

The process of developing the biopic is still in its early stages but Nerdist has some ideas on who could play Musk on screen. Kevin Durand ("X-Men Origins: Wolverine") is a top choice for his physical resemblance to the CEO, ditto look-a-like Matthew Broderick ("Ferris Bueller's Day Off") even as he's at least 10 years older than Musk.

Michael C. Hall ("Dexter") was also suggested on Reddit. John Barrowman ("Arrow") and Leonardo DiCaprio ("The Revenant") are also some of the names that have cropped up on social media.

Meanwhile, Musk recently announced that he intends to build a "self-sustaining" city on Mars via SpaceX. The innovator presented his plans at the 67th International Astronautical Congress in Mexico last September and New Space published his paper this June.

Musk wrote about sending a million people to colonize Mars in a spacecraft that SpaceX is building. He also outlined how air and fuel will be created on Mars using his company's technology and ideas. Watch Musk talk about his plan for Mars in the video below.