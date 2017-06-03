Elon Musk Expresses Thoughts About Donald Trump's Paris Climate Change Agreement Decision, Quits Presidential Council Role

Business magnate Elon Musk has taken to social media to announce his exit from presidential councils. This move was brought upon by the recent decision of Donald Trump's administration to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement. Other celebrities and public figures have since weighed in on Trump's decision as well.

Reuters/James Glover IIElon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker, in Sparks, Nevada, July 26, 2016.

Donald Trump has made the announcement that the U.S. will no longer heed the Paris Climate Agreement on Thursday, June 1. The controversial move has garnered criticism in social media, particularly from former presidential adviser Elon Musk, as reported by the International Business Times.

The Tesla founder has tweeted several times since the decision was announced by the U.S. President on Thursday. The first tweet posted by Musk announced his own decision to leave the presidential councils' table, as he had previously threatened to do so before the pull-out was final.

In his social media message, Musk simply said that he is "departing presidential councils," and is giving up his place at the table as one of Donald Trump's advisers. Musk also added his thoughts on the issue. "Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world," Musk stated in his Twitter post.

In a later tweet, Musk highlighted China's commitment, noting how even the country known for its environmental issues have promised to produce as much clean electricity by 2030 as the U.S. is currently producing from all sources.

Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio also added to the criticism thrown at the recent move by Washington. DiCaprio has noted how the decision by Donald Trump has a crucial impact on the world.

"Today, our planet suffered. It's more important than ever to take action," DiCaprio noted in his tweet. He later called for his followers to take action by lending their support to organizations like the Indivisible Team, Stand Up America and the Natural Resources Defense Council.