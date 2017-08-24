Elon Musk News: Tesla CEO's Instagram Post about Company's Spacesuit Draws Mixed Reactions

REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Member of the International Space Station crew U.S. astronaut Steven Swanson tests a spacesuit during pre-launch preparations at the Baikonur cosmodrome March 25, 2014.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has left the netizens baffled after posting the first photo of a SpaceX spacesuit that his company created.

As seen on Musk's Instagram post, the said spacesuit comes in color white with black piping and a dark-tinted visor worn by a supposed astronaut. While Musk captioned the said photo with the words "First picture of SpaceX spacesuit," and said that he will share more photos of which eventually, his post has baffled his Instagram followers in more ways than one.

"More in days to follow. Worth noting that this actually works [not a mock-up]. Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics [sic] and function. Easy to do either separately," Musk wrote further.

For one thing, Musk has left people wondering what the spacesuit is for. After all, Musk did not elaborate whether it is for in-flight travel or spacewalks. Nonetheless, based on the photo, some can't help but speculate that the space suit is meant to be used inside a spacecraft.

Apart from wondering what the purpose of the spacesuit may be, netizens are also left in quandary over Musk's statement saying that the spacesuit will come with double vacuum pressure. According to some, the term double vacuum makes no sense as vacuum itself means absence of matter. However, others took the opportunity to educate those who have a hard time making sense of Musk's term, explaining that double vacuum pressure indicates that the suit has been tested at 2 atmospheric pressure difference, ensuring that it will not rupture in the event it is exposed to vacuum.

While there are those who are baffled by Musk's post, some can't help but point out how beautifully designed the SpaceX spacesuit is. After al, it has been learned that Musk has hired the services of Hollywood costume designer Jose Fernandez, whose works include costumes for "Wonder Woman," "Batman," and "Spiderman" to name a few, to come up with the design for the SpaceX. This is no surprise at all as, in an interview last year, Musk has emphasized his company's passion for aesthetics.

"I think the aesthetics matter a lot. As you know, (at) Tesla we're super sensitive to aesthetics," Musk said in last year's Tesla conference call with investors.