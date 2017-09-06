Elon Musk Predicts Cause of World War III

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of aerospace manufacturing company SpaceX, has predicted the cause of a third World War — artificial intelligence.

Reuters/Bobby Yip Elon Musk worries artificial intelligence could take over the humans one day.

Musk took to microblogging site Twitter to voice out his concern about the future of AI in terms of conflict and our world.

China, Russia, soon all countries w strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2017 Twitter/@elonmusk

The tech maverick's comment was aimed as a response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statement about AI. He said that such technology is the future of mankind and that the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world.

While Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that Musk's musings are "pretty irresponsible," the latter suggests that the former's knowledge on "AI responsibility" is quite "limited."

Musk is actually just one of the many specialists in the field who are concerned about the future of AI. Along with over 100 experts from 26 different countries, Musk has urged the United Nations to ban the use AI in weapons.

AI specialists from all around the globe sent an open letter to UN officials emphasizing the lethality of this autonomous weaponry.

They wrote, "These can be weapons of terror, weapons that despots and terrorists use against innocent populations, and weapons hacked to behave in undesirable ways."

The letter is addressed to the UN officials who are considering to add the use of robotic weapons to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

Musk is joined by Google Deepmind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman, Element AI's founder Yoshua Bengio, and other executives and founders of leading companies in the AI scene.

The UN forum is expected to commence sometime in November.