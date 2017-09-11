Elon Musk Unveils SpaceX Spacesuit and Promises More Information To Come

REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk might get an origin story on the big screen.

Known for his sheer determination at making his dreams happen, Elon Musk has been hard at work to catch the attention of the world what with the recent reveal of the Tesla Model 3. Even more recently, it seems that Tesla Motors' chief executive officer did not forget about SpaceX as he has reportedly given fans a first look at what the future spacesuits will look like.

The SpaceX spacesuit photo is the first to feature a full body look, and it seems that it was optimized for mobility. The suit was built in-house, as part of the project geared toward launching the company's first crew launch. It was also made to fit the Crew Dragon capsule, which will be used once all arrangements have been made for their venture into the vast space.

The upper part of the space suit features a full-tinted helmet, as well as a black and white theme for the overall look. The pants were made to have padding in the knees to allow astronauts some mobility if they need to bend. Meanwhile, the back was also made with padding, presumably to provide some comfort when riding the Crew Dragon.

The SpaceX spacesuit was not made to protect the astronauts from a vacuum. Instead, it was made to help them move from one vehicle to another. In this case, the crew expected to transfer on board the International Space Station (ISS). Thus, there is a need to ensure that the suits are lightweight, as well as secure enough to protect them if the Crew Dragon depressurizes.

There are scarce details about the other features of the SpaceX space suit, but Musk has teased that more information will come in the next few days. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what this could mean for the future.