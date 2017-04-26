Elton John Net Worth 2017: How Wealthy Is This Legendary Musician?

Music icon Elton John had to cancel all of his concert dates scheduled for April and May after contracting a "harmful and unusual bacterial infection," which led many fans to be worried about the beloved singer's well-being.

Reuters/Mike Segar Singer Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund ''I'm With Her'' benefit concert for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, March 2016.

"I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them," John said in a statement released on Monday, April 24. "I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well."

Elton John cancels entire schedule of planned performances at @CaesarsPalace after he "contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection" pic.twitter.com/Jhv5q9HuP0 — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) April 24, 2017

According to CNN Money, the 70-year-old singer and songwriter had a net worth of $450 in 2014. Then, in 2015, The Richest reported an increase in his net worth, which was around $480 million at the time.

John was also included in Forbes' 2016 Celebrity 100 Earnings. According to this report, the "Benny and the Jets" singer earned $42 million in 2016, which mostly came from the 94 gigs he played during that period.

The musical artist also earns a considerable amount from writing and composing music for big projects like "The Lion King." He also formed a music company — Rocket Music Entertainment Group — in 2011.

In an interview last year, John revealed that he and husband David Furnish were in the process of preparing their wills. They reportedly decided not to leave all their wealth to their children.

"Having children changed everything about my life. I've learned that the simplest things in life — like having a minute with them — are worth more than any painting, any photograph, any house or any hit record," John told The Telegraph.

He went on to add that while he wanted to leave his children in a good financial position, he also thought it would be terrible to allow them to live with a silver spoon because it might ruin their life.

He explained further, "I came from a very working class family and was born in a council estate house. I earned everything I did from hard work and that's the way they've got to do it as well."